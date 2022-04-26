Woman gang-raped, murdered in Rajasthan's Dausa

A woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered at a village in Dausa district, said police on Monday.

The body of the woman was found in a well.

"A woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered at a village in Dausa district. The Woman's body was found in a well. She was walking towards her parents' house when the accused offered her a lift in their vehicle," said Dausa Additional Superintendant of Police Lal Chand Kayal.

The investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

