Woman gang-raped, murdered in Rajasthan's Dausa
By ANI | Published: April 26, 2022 06:37 AM2022-04-26T06:37:44+5:302022-04-26T06:45:02+5:30
A woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered at a village in Dausa district, said police on Monday.
The body of the woman was found in a well.
"A woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered at a village in Dausa district. The Woman's body was found in a well. She was walking towards her parents' house when the accused offered her a lift in their vehicle," said Dausa Additional Superintendant of Police Lal Chand Kayal.
The investigation is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
