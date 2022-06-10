Woman raped in Delhi hotel by Hyd man she met on dating app

By IANS | Published: June 10, 2022 12:42 PM2022-06-10T12:42:03+5:302022-06-10T12:50:07+5:30

New Delhi, June 10 A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped at a five-star hotel in the national capital ...

Woman raped in Delhi hotel by Hyd man she met on dating app | Woman raped in Delhi hotel by Hyd man she met on dating app

Woman raped in Delhi hotel by Hyd man she met on dating app

Next

New Delhi, June 10 A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped at a five-star hotel in the national capital whom she had met on a dating app, an official said on Friday.

According to the official, a case was registered on June 3 based on the woman's complaint in which the victim alleged that she was raped by a man at a hotel in Dwarka area of Delhi on May 30.

"The victim woman, who used to work in a shop, alleged that she met the accused through Tinder (dating app)," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan said.

The accused, who is a resident of Hyderabad, did not pick up her calls after allegedly committing the crime.

"Thus, based on her complaint, a case was registered. Efforts are on to nab the accused," the senior official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app