Woman suffers heart attack, 7-year-old son saves her life

A 7-year-old boy in Surat, Gujarat has saved his mother's life by showing prompt action. The boy's mother had a sudden heart attack at home and was unconscious. The boy immediately called 108 and called an ambulance. Within 5 minutes the ambulance arrived and the woman was admitted to the Civil Hospital. The child's efforts to save the mother's life have been successful due to prompt treatment.

The doctor was also shocked to see the step taken by the 7-year-old boy after his mother suffered a heart attack. The doctors appreciated the child. It is a great thing for a 7 year old child to know so much. If it had been 1 hour late, the woman's life would not have been saved. At present, the woman's condition is out of danger and she is undergoing treatment, doctors said. According to the information received, the woman's name is Manju Pandey. On Wednesday, while Manju was at home with her son, her health suddenly deteriorated.

Manju Pandey, 40, is a resident of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh but now lives in Surat with her husband and son. Rahul is the name of a seven year old boy. According to Rahul, once my sister had said that if anyone fell ill, an ambulance could be called by calling 108 number. Accordingly, Rahul called an ambulance. "I was in the hospital when I woke up," said Manju.

On Wednesday afternoon I suddenly started vomiting and started feeling unwell. Manju then fainted. At the same time, his 7-year-old son Rahul immediately called 108 and called an ambulance. The on-duty medical officer in Civil said the boy was very smart. Usually children play games on mobile or watch cartoons. However, this boy used his mobile phone properly. He immediately called an ambulance and saved his mother's life.