"Women activists in Manipur are deliberately blocking routes and interfering in Operations of Security Forces": Army

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 27 : Noting several incidents in past of women-led mob interfering in operations of security forces in Manipur, the Indian Army has said that "blocking" movement of security personnel is not only unlawful but also detrimental to their efforts towards restoring law and order.

In a tweet on Monday, the Spear Corps of the Indian Army posted a video, showing several incidents of women activists "deliberately" interfering in the operations of the security forces, ranging from "blocking" their route to "accompanying armed rioters".

"Women activists in #Manipur are deliberately blocking routes and interfering in Operations of Security Forces. Such unwarranted interference is detrimental to the timely response by Security Forces during critical situations to save lives and property. Indian Army appeals to all sections of the population to support our endeavours in restoring peace," Spear Corps of the Indian Army said in a tweet.

Women activists in #Manipur are deliberately blocking routes and interfering in Operations of Security Forces. Such unwarranted interference is detrimental to the timely response by Security Forces during critical situations to save lives and property. Indian Army appeals to… pic.twitter.com/Md9nw6h7Fx — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) June 26, 2023

A recent such instance happened last week when security forces had to "release" 12 cadres of the proscribed extremist outfit, including self-styled Lt Col Moirangthem Tamba, who is the mastermind of the 6 Dogra ambush case of 2015, which had killed 18 army personnel.

On June 24 operation, 12 cadres of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) were apprehended along with arms, ammunition and War like stores.

The army said that the officer on the ground made a considerate decision to hand over all 12 cadres to the local leader, after a mob of approximately 1200-1500, led by women and the local leader immediately surrounded the target area and prevented Security Forces from continuing with the operation, which was launched in Village Itham (06 km East of Andro) in Imphal East district.

