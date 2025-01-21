Women empowerment leads to development of nation: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Jan 21 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma stated that in alignment with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is dedicated to the welfare of youth, women, farmers, and labourers.

“Over the past year, several crucial decisions have been made to enhance women's education, health, security, and entrepreneurship,” he said while addressing women and girl students during the pre-budget dialogue at the Chief Minister's Office.

He assured that the government will carefully consider all suggestions from women representatives and incorporate them into the budget wherever feasible.

He emphasised that empowering women leads to the empowerment of families, the creation of strong societies, and the development of a prosperous nation.

“This principle has been the cornerstone of the government’s efforts from day one,” he said.

The Chief Minister further highlighted that the state government has launched multiple initiatives for the holistic development of women.

“The Laado Protsahan Yojana provides financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh in seven instalments, from the birth of a girl child to her completion of higher education. The first instalment of approximately Rs 33 crore has been distributed, with 3 lakh girl children expected to benefit by March this year,” he said.

He further said that under the Mukhyamantri Nari Shakti Udyam Protsahan Yojana, women can access easy loans through banks.

“Over 58,000 girls have been granted the opportunity for free secondary and higher secondary education through the Kalibai Bhil Mahila Sambal Shiksha Setu Yojana,” he said.

He also noted that 85,000 women and girls have received training in employment, digital skills, and personality development via the Chief Minister Nari Shakti Training and Skill Development Scheme.

“Moreover, more than 1.22 crore women and girls are benefiting from the free distribution of sanitary napkins through the Kalibai Bhil Udaan Yojana,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor