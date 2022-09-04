Women farmers in Himachal launch company for marketing chemical-free produce

Shimla, Sep 4 In a first, women farmers of Himachal Pradesh's Solan block have jointly launched state's first all-women farmer producer company for marketing of their certified chemical-free natural produce, mainly comprising off-season vegetables.

State government officials told on Sunday that this is the fourth farmer producer company with the first one in Chopal in Shimla district that largely comprises apple growers.

The government aims to increase the number of such companies to 10 a major step towards doubling the farmers' income.

Ahead of the launch of farmer producer companies, the farmers were motivated to switch from chemical farming to non-chemical, low-cost and climate-resilient natural farming. For this, the technical know-how by Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana

