'Women In Science' vividly brings alive 4 pioneers to serve as role models for young children (Book Review)

New Delhi, July 26 Commitment, courage, perseverance and passion is what runs through four pioneering women scientists of the 20th century vividly brought to life in a four-box set to inspire and encourage young children to pursue their dreams.

"I believe in the power of biographies to inspire and uplift. There is a great lack of inspirational biographies of South Asian women in the children's segment and I feel that the stories of these pioneering women are so powerful that they must be shared with children, particularly girls, all over the world," says Singapore-based Chitwan Mittal, the Founder and Editorial Director of independent publishing house AdiDev Press of its "Women In Science" set, its third offering this year, bringing to nine the number of books released in 2022.

The simple text, written in verse by award-winning poet Pervin Saket and vividly brought to life by four talented illustrators is the perfect way to introduce little readers to the big values that the four women – a physicist, a doctor, an oceanographer and a botanist - featured in the "Learning TO BE" series personify.

"Commitment With Bibha Chowdhury"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor