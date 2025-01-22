Women main sufferers of migration in Bihar: Prashant Kishor

Patna, Jan 22 Prashant Kishor, the leader of Jan Suraaj said on Wednesday that women are the most who suffer due to the migration of people in Bihar.

While addressing the Shakti Samvad event held at the Bihar Satyagraha Ashram Tent City in Patna, Kishor referred to migration as the "biggest hurdle" for the state and emphasised that women bear the brunt of its consequences.

Reflecting on his extensive two-year padayatra (foot march) across Bihar, Kishor remarked, “Women are suffering the most in Bihar. Whether it is due to the crumbling education system or the migration of husbands and sons for employment, it is women who face the hardest struggles.”

He further shared a personal observation, stating, “I have been away from home for only two and a half years, but in Bihar, many men are compelled to leave their homes for work shortly after marriage. They can return only briefly during festivals like Chhath Puja or other family occasions.”

Kishor's remarks underline the socio-economic challenges faced by the state, particularly the strain on family structures and the disproportionate impact on women due to the lack of local employment opportunities.

Prashant Kishor further elaborated on the devastating impact of migration in Bihar, emphasising the unique hardships faced by women.

“Only in Bihar do we see such a situation where women have to live alone for years. Husbands leave for employment, and sons are compelled to move out of the state for education. The sting of migration is the biggest sting for the people of Bihar,” he said.

Kishor highlighted the widespread nature of this problem, noting, “There is hardly any village in Bihar from where youth have not migrated. Out of 100 young men in a village, only 10 to 15 remain; the rest have left in search of employment or education.”

Calling for greater awareness among women, Kishor emphasised their potential role in driving systemic change.

He stated, “Women need to be aware because when the system in Bihar changes, it is the women of Bihar who will benefit the most.”

