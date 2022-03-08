Women taking admission in institutions of national importance to get 3 pc interest waiver on loans from Centre: Amit Shah

On the occasion of international women's day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday promised that all women taking admission in institutions of national importance will get a 3 per cent interest waiver on loans from the Central Government.

He was speaking at the occasion of the foundation stone laying ceremony of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Agartala Campus and the launch of various women welfare schemes in Tripura.

Shah also performed 'bhoomi pujan' on laying the foundation stone of NFSU.

"This is the first campus of such a science university in the whole of North-East, which includes Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses like narcotic forensics," he said.

The Home Minister said that the Tripura government has decided to give a reservation of 33 per cent to all women for any state government job, or for higher educational institutions.

"Women will get reservations in higher educational institutions. The Government of India will also give a rebate of 3 per cent interest if the women getting admission in the Institutions of National Importance has to take a loan," he added.

Shah further said that women will also get 50 per cent reservation to operate shops in government shopping complexes or markets.

"50 per cent venture capital fund reserved to promote startups by women... this initiation of women welfare by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb shall benefit everyone in Tripura," he said.

Shah also praised Deb saying that in the tenure of just four years, the work of changing the history of 50 years of Tripura has been done by the Chief Minister under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"At the time when we are fighting the problem of extremism, infiltration, narcotics in the North East, the laying foundation stone for National Forensic Science University is very important," he added.

Attacking the previous CPI-M government in Tripura, Shah said that the BJP government has completely stopped political killings in Tripura

"Wherever there is a Communist government, Holi is played with the blood of political opponents. But after the formation of the BJP government, political killings in Tripura have completely stopped," the Home Minister said.

"After four years of the formation of the BJP government, I can see that Tripura, which was earlier plagued with drugs and addiction, moving towards becoming self-reliant," he added.

Earlier, he visited Kathalachari Border Out Post in Tripura and inspected the progress of single row fencing work being done by the Government of India on the India-Bangladesh border.

He had a detailed discussion with the officials of the Border Security Forces regarding the security arrangements.

