Women's panel issues notice to Delhi Police over abuse outside girls PG facility

New Delhi [India], June 27 : Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a summons to Delhi Police for action in the case of alleged sexual harassment of girls outside a Paying Guest (PG) hostel in Delhi.

Officials said on Monday that the DCW had received complaints of sexual exploitation of girls in a PG located in Hudson Lane of the national capital.

The complainant revealed to the Commission that on June 12 she was standing on the balcony of her PG hostel with her friends when an unidentified man on the road indulged in obscene acts while staring at them, said officials.

The DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal sent a notice in this connection to the Delhi Police on June 19 seeking action on the matter. The commission has asked the Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR along with the details of the arrests made in the matter.

Maliwal had also taken to Twitter to share a video of the incident.

Additionally, it has also asked the Delhi Police to explain the reasons for failing to provide the action taken report within the stipulated time, said officials.

They also said that the Commission has asked the Station House Officer (SHO) of Maurice Nagar Police Station to appear before the Commission on June 28 and provide an action taken report on the matter.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "This is a very serious matter. Thousands of women and girls live in PG hostels in Delhi and their safety is of utmost importance. I have also been told that this man has been involved in this obscene act more than once outside that PG hostel. Why and how is the morale of criminals in Delhi so high?

"Why no action is taken against them by the police in the first instance itself? An FIR should be registered in this matter immediately and this man should be arrested by the police immediately so that fear can be created against such crimes," questioned Maliwal further.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

