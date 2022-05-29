Wondering how legal, political is the reason behind Nawab Malik being in jail: Cong's Raj Babbar

Senior Congress Leader and film actor Raj Babbar on Sunday questioned Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik's time in jail and said that he wonders if the reason behind the arrest is legal, or a political one.

Raj Babbar, in a tweet, referred to the Centre's order for action against ex-Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official Sameer Wankhede for his "shoddy investigation" into the cruise drug bust case involving Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

"The latest episode of that officer's 'honesty' has added to the dilemma. I am wondering how legal, how political is the reason behind Nawab Malik being in jail for months. Nawab Malik has made his place by bridging the paucity of an influential background. Hope democracy will surely save them from autocracy," tweeted Babbar.

https://twitter.com/RajBabbar23/status/1530764840007917568?t=zRfVRXnvvbcchfPbkryKDQ&s=08

The Centre's action against Wankhede came soon after the NCB gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan and five others and has not filed any chargesheet against them citing the lack of evidence.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan in the 'drugs on cruise' case. Khan was arrested in the case and had spent 22 days in jail.

Aryan Khan was placed under arrest for "involvement in consumption, sale and purchase" of contraband. Helmed by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, the NCB Mumbai team raided a cruise ship off the city coast after receiving a tip-off on October 2 last year.

Notably, Nawab Malik had put several allegations against Wankhede during the course of the investigation of the drug on the cruise, including forging documents such as a caste certificate, to pass off as a Scheduled Caste (SC) person to get recruitment under quota after clearing the UPSC exams.

Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in February in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor