World Fisheries Day to be celebrated tomorrow in Daman

The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India and National Fisheries Development Board, is celebrating 'World Fisheries Day' on November 21 at Swami Vivekanand Auditorium, Daman.

During the event, the Government of India will award best performing states/districts for during past three years 2019-20 to 2021-22, Inland, Marine, Hilly & North-eastern region, best district for Inland, Marine, Hilly & North-eastern region, Best Quasi Government Organization/ Federation/ Corporation/ Board in Inland, Marine, Hilly& North-eastern region.

Besides, there will be award felicitations to best Fish Farmer (Inland, Marine and Hilly & NE Region), best Hatchery (Fish, shrimp and Trout Hatchery), best Fisheries Enterprises, best Fisheries Co-operative societies/FPOs/SHGs, best Individual Entrepreneurs, best Innovation idea/Technology Infusion.

To transfer various technologies developed by institutes/government organisations/ private sector shall be given exposure through exhibitions, and 20 stalls will be erected.

The government of India is at the forefront in transforming the fisheries sector and bring about sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture and economic revolution through Blue Revolution in the country.

The sector envisioned increasing the farmers' income through intensifying and expanding aquaculture, improving fisheries management, and innovating fisheries and aquaculture improving the quality and reduction of waste.

Foreseeing the potential of the sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May, 2020 had launched the "Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) with a budget of over Rs 20,050 crores for a period of five years. PMMSY aims to achieve fish production of 22 MMT from the current 13.76 MMT by 2024-25 and to create an additional employment opportunity to about 55 lakh manpower through this sector and also Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) scheme which was started in 2018-19 with a budget of Rs 7,522.48 crores.

FIDF will specifically cater to creation of fisheries infrastructure facilities both in marine and inland fisheries sectors to augment the fish production to achieve the target. Projects under the FIDF is eligible for loan up to 80 per cent of the estimated/actual project cost with interest subvention upto 3 per cent as financial assistance. The event shall create awareness on importance of healthy ocean ecosystems and sustainable fisheries.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala and Officers of Dept. of Fisheries, NFDB and other relevant Departments/Ministries, Fish-Farmers, Fishermen, entrepreneurs, stakeholders, academicians & researchers, professionals, state fisheries officials and Scientists from across the nation will also be participating in the event.

World Fisheries Day is celebrated on November 21 every year to demonstrate solidarity with all fisher folk, fish farmers and concerned stakeholders throughout the world.

It started in 1997 when "World Forum of Fish Harvesters & Fish Workers" met at New Delhi leading to formation of "World Fisheries Forum" with representatives from 18 countries and signed a declaration advocating for a global mandate of sustainable fishing practices and policies.

The event aims to draw attention to overfishing, habitat destruction and other serious threats to the sustainability of our marine and freshwater resources. The celebrations serve to focus on changing the way the world manages global fisheries to ensure sustainable stocks and healthy ecosystem.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor