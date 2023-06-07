World's 3rd largest start-up ecosystem in India hosts 100 Unicorns, creates jobs: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], June 7 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government made innovation and entrepreneurship integral to our ethos with initiatives like Skill India and Start-up India as well as spawned the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem in India that hosts 100 Unicorns and creates jobs in the last nine years of its regime.

Shah took to Twitter to share his views, pointing out that youth is a nation's might and India has seen the rise of its youth creating new milestones in every field.

Shah further mentioned that the Modi government has been transforming education and creating opportunities and that over 6.76 crore people were employed in Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector between 2017 and 2023.

The Minister said 1.21 crore people benefitted under PM Rozgar Protsahan Yojana, over 6.24 crore jobs were created in the digital economy between 2014-2019 and 1.12 crore employment were generated through Mudra Yojana between 2015 and 2018.

He also said over 5.93 crore persons were trained under PMGDISHA (Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyaan) till March 2023, 2.83 crore youth trained under the Skill India mission.

As per Shah, there is a 118.2 per cent increase in monthly wages due to PM Kaushal Vikash Yojana.

In the education sector, the Home Minister said an over 56,100 increase was noted in a number of higher secondary schools in the last nine years of the Modi-led government.

