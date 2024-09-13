Would any govt instigate a clash? K’taka Home Minister questions Oppn on Mandya riots

Bengaluru, Sep 13 Reacting strongly to criticism over the handling of the violence during the Ganesh Visarjan procession in Mandya district, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Friday that he does not need a certificate from the BJP and asked if any government would instigate riots in its state.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Bengaluru on Friday, he stated, "As the Home Minister, I am working with responsibility. I don't need a certificate from the BJP. I have a responsibility, and I am not in this position without accountability. We are doing our work.

“Am I defending the Nagamangala incident? Whoever is responsible will face legal action. Have we arrested 56 people without reason?"

Responding to the BJP's allegation that the government was complicit and that the incident was pre-planned, Parameshwara said, “Would any government instigate a clash? Saying that it shouldn't have happened is not wrong. Don’t they understand the Kannada language? I want to make it clear: No one in the state will be allowed to take the law into their hands."

He further stated, "Whoever it may be, if there are unnecessary disturbances and clashes during Ganesh festivities or any other festivals, they will not be spared. We will take strict action within the framework of the law without any compromise."

"Let the BJP twist statements and interpret them as they like. Let them say Parameshwara said this, that it was small or big. I am also capable of speaking like them. I had already appealed to the Opposition yesterday not to politicise this issue. If they want to continue with politics, let them do it. We will manage," he said.

“There is no need for us to appease any community. If statements are twisted and misinterpreted to suit one's narrative, there is nothing we can do about it,” he said.

“We had already warned the police officers that they would be held responsible for any incidents. An investigation is also underway against the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP). I have instructed that a report be submitted on the reasons for the incident. Further action will be taken after the report is received,” he added.

He mentioned that senior officers have been instructed to take precautionary measures to ensure no untoward incidents occur.

Based on this, the Director-General (DG) communicated via video conference with all Superintendents of Police (SPs) and officers concerned.

Meetings were held with the public by the ADGP and SPs on maintaining law and order. As a precautionary measure, KSRP vehicles were kept on standby at the location.

“There are certain rules for providing relief in such incidents. We will review the situation after the investigation report is received,” Parameshwara stated.

“Police Inspector Ashok Kumar has been suspended for negligence of duty in connection with the Nagamangala clash. The route for the Ganesh procession had been given in advance, but the Inspector had changed it,” Parameshwara maintained.

Parameshwara had said on Thursday that the violence took place accidentally and the BJP accused him of trivialising the incident and demanded his resignation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor