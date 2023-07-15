Yamuna river water level recedes, reaches 206.87 meters

New Delhi, July 15 The water level in the Yamuna River slightly receded on Saturday evening and was recorded at 206.87 meters at around 8 p.m., which is only 1 meter above the danger level.

Delhi Government Minister Atishi said that there was heavy rainfall in Delhi this evening, and the streets were filled with water. She said that it would take time for the water to recede because the water level in drains and the Yamuna River is still very high.

“Pumping out the water from the drains and the Yamuna River is not easy right now because they are already filled with floodwater. Tomorrow morning, all the ministers of the Arvind Kejriwal government will be present on the ground to ensure that every problem related to rainfall and flooding can be addressed,” Atishi tweeted.

The Kejriwal government said that they had rescued a total of 25,823 persons by Saturday evening, out of which 23,451 were living in relief camps.

The Yamuna River broke a 45-year-old record and reached its highest level at 208.65 meters on Thursday.

On Friday, it was flowing at 208.35 meters. As a result of the flood in Delhi, several low-lying areas have been submerged, and many roads are flooded.

In addition to Rajghat, other prominent areas of the capital, such as Mukherjee Nagar, Model Town, Civil Lines, Majnu Ka Teela, and ISBT, also witnessed massive waterlogging. These areas were completely submerged however the water has slowly starting to recede.

