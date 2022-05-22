'Yashoda' in audio, web series to reflect her inspiring journey & tales

Panaji, May 22 The trials and tribulations of Yashoda Devi, a small-town woman from Bihar's West Champaran district, and her challenging narratives, are all set to be in audio version and a web series soon to tell the world about her taxing journey, powerful encounters and inspiring tales.

This was announced during the two-day Global International Four Fox Achiever Awards (GIFFAA) 2022 earlier this week here.

The book, "Yashoda: The Real Story of a 'Swayamprabha Woman'", was launched at the end of 2021.

"We plan to spread Yashoda Devi's encouraging stories through audio version and web series very soon. Now, the successful struggles of the protagonist will travel from the book to new-age media outlets," said Mahir Karjkar, Founder of Four Fox Production, during GIFFAA 2022.

"Yashoda wanted women at all levels, including the top, to reshape the conversation and make sure women's voices are heard and heeded, not overlooked, and ignored," observed noted artist and activist Dr. Babita Biswas.

The author of the book, Manoj Kumar Rao, has been honoured with the award for the Best Author of 2022 by GIIFFA.

Talking to , Rao said: "It is a matter of great pride for me that the narratives of Yashoda Devi will be told through audio and web series, which will be a new experience for society, especially women. My maiden book is a narrative of a self-independent woman whose life journey defined women's empowerment and promoted women's self-worth, their ability to determine their own choices, and their right to influence social change for themselves and others five decades back."

The journalist-turned-author said the digital tools of telling tales will help women harness power on their own.

"Yashoda's ordeals were her way of life to fight against widespread social, economic, and political barriers, and successfully follow her dreams in a patriarchal society and encourage women to go beyond their role of homemaking," Rao added.

Earlier this year, former Miss India Shivani Jadhav had unveiled the book, Yashoda, and felicitated its writer with the 'Author of the year 2021' award.

