"Yasin Malik was receiving red carpet treatment from Abdullahs, Muftis": BJP leader Tarun Chugh

New Delhi [India], May 29 : BJP national general secretary and party Jammu and Kashmir incharge Tarun Chugh on Monday said Yasin Malik, an accused in a terror funding case, had been receiving "red carpet treatment" from Opposition parties of the territory.

"Yasin Malik had been receiving red carpet treatment from Abdullahs, Mufits and the Congress as they had turned blind to his nefarious anti-national acts," Chugh said.

Chugh further said that Yasin Malik who was "responsible" for bloodshed in Kashmir for more than 40 years which led to massacre against Hindus, should be punished with the most stringent punishment for his "subversive and divisive" role in J-K.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ushered J-K into a new era of development and progress where the youth have new hopes and aspirations," he said adding that from terrorism to tourism the territory has entered a new stage of development and is bent upon defeating the designs of the Pakistan ISI which prevailed during previous regimes.

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to separatist leader Yasin Malik, who is presently serving a life term, on a plea by the National Investigation Agency seeking the death penalty for him in a terror funding case.

A Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh also issued warrants for the production of Malik before it on August 9. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared on behalf of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), argued that the accused indulged in terrorist and secessionist activities and should be awarded the death penalty by treating the matter as a "rarest of rare" case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor