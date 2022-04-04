Yati Narsinghanand booked for hate speech against Muslims, again

Religious leader Yati Narsinghanand while addressing a Hindu Mahapanchayat in Delhi on Sunday said that 50 percent of Hindus would be converted, 40 percent killed and ten percent exiled if Muslims had become Prime Minister.

After this speech, an FIR under sections 153A and 188 of the Indian Penal Code was filed by the Delhi Police. Yati in a video was heard saying "Only in 2029 or in 2034 or 2039, a Muslim will become the prime minister. Once a Muslim becomes the prime minister, 50 percent Hindus will convert, 40 percent will be killed and the remaining 10 percent will either live in refugee camps or other countries in the next 20 years."

Earlier also Yati got arrested for making a provocative speech against Muslims at a Dharam Sansad in Haridwar but he was granted bail.