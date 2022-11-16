"Yes I killed her": Aftab Amin Poonawalla broke down in front of police during confession

In the latest update in the horrific Shraddha murder case that sent shockwaves across the country, it has been learnt that accused Aftab Amin Poonawala had tried to dupe Delhi and Mumbai Police during the initial phase of the investigation. Aftab attempted to cover up the murder of Shraddha by removing all material evidence; however, he somehow left digital evidence, which the police used to ascertain the truth of the case and expose the lies told by Aftab. During Delhi Police’s initial investigation in the case, initially Aftab Amin told the police that Shraddha left his flat on May 22, after the two had a fight. Back then, he said that Shraddha had left all her belongings in his flat and only carried her phone while leaving. He further claimed that since then, the two did not come in contact, ANI reported citing police sources. After Shraddha's father, Vikas Walker, filed a complaint at the police station on October 6, Aftab was called to the police station for questioning on October 26. At this time, he replied to the police that "she left the house after a fight, but I don't know where she went". Lived in a rented house in the Chattarpur area of ​​Delhi. Aftab told the police that Shraddha left home on May 22. But later it became clear that Aftab had killed Shraddha before that, i.e. on May 18. Aftab murdered her just two weeks after coming to live in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the police investigation was on. Earlier this month, the police called Aftab again for questioning. At this time, Aftab informed the police that he had transferred the money to his account as he had Shraddha's phone and banking app password. Aftab was paying the credit card bill in Shraddha's name with this money. Aftab was paying the bills by diverting the money from Shraddha's account to his own accounts so that the bank officials would not go to Shraddha's house in Mumbai and inquire about those bills.Police noticed that Aftab was using Shraddha's Instagram account. He used to chat with Shraddha's friends through this account. During a chat on May 31, an investigation revealed that the location of this phone belonging to Shraddha was Mehroli. After that, the Manikpur police in Vasai called the police in Delhi and gave them detailed information. On the basis of this information, Aftab was detained on Saturday. This time, the police showed him the police cards. If Shraddha left the house on May 22, how could Mehroli show the location of her mobile phone? Police sources said that as soon as the police asked this question, Aftab's emotions broke. Aftab confessed to his crime, saying 'Yes, I Have Killed Her' while crying during police interrogation and questioning about his mobile location.Reportedly, the accused had earlier worked as a chef in a Mumbai-based restaurant. During the chef training, he was taught how to cut meat into small pieces and preserve them in refrigeration. The job had also taught him tips and tricks to maintain cleanliness after chopping the meat. According to the police, Aftab’s former job as a chef helped him clinically chop Shraddha’s dead body into 35 pieces.