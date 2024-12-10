Yes Madam Faces Backlash After Firing Staff Who Reported Stress in Work Survey

Work-life balance is a hot topic these days, especially since work stress can really mess with our personal lives. To tackle this, a lot of companies are coming up with programs to help their employees feel better. But recently, something really strange happened with a Noida-based beauty service app called 'Yes Madam,' and it’s caused quite a stir regarding their work culture.

So here’s the deal: Yes, Madam sent out a survey to their staff asking if they felt stressed at work. Turns out, if anyone answered "yes," they ended up getting fired. Yep, over 100 employees lost their jobs because of this! The whole thing blew up when an email from the HR team went viral. In the email, Yes Madam thanked employees for their feedback on stress levels but shockingly decided to fire those who admitted to feeling stressed instead of tackling the issue.

The email said: "Hey Team, we just wanted to check in on how you feel about stress at work. We really appreciate the concerns you shared. We’re all for fostering a healthy and friendly work environment. After giving it a lot of thought, we’ve made the tough choice to let go of those who mentioned being really stressed." Naturally, people are pretty upset about this. One employee, Anushka Dutta, who works as a UX copywriter at Yes Madam, even shared a screenshot of the email online, explaining they were let go just for speaking up about stress at work.

This whole situation has sparked a lot of criticism and raised serious questions about the company’s work culture and how businesses should deal with employee concerns about stress.