'Yoga Utsav' to be held in Assam's Sivasagar ahead of International Yoga Day

A special 'Yoga Utsav' will be organized at the premises of historic Shiva Dol in Assam's Sivasagar district on Monday.

Union Minister for Ports and Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the programme. Preparations are in full swing at the premises of Shiv Dol for the programme. With the celebration of 'Yog Utsav' at Red Fort organised by the Ministry of AYUSH on April 7, the countdown began for the International Yoga Day which is celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015. This year will be marked as the 8th edition of International Day of Yoga on June 21 which was recognized as the IDY by the United Nations General Assembly under the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 by a unanimous vote. Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, Senior officials of both Central and state governments will also take part in the programme.

( With inputs from ANI )

