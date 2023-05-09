Yogi govt brings back 62 students stranded in Manipur to UP, plans to bring back the rest in two days

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 9 : Amid the heightened tensions over the violence in Mpur, the Yogi government's efforts to bring back the stranded students of Uttar Pradesh from Mpur have yielded positive results, as 62 students safely returned home till May 9.

As many as 136 students were reported to be stranded in Mpur, including 52 students from IIT Mpur, 47 students from NIT Imphal, and 30 students from Sports University, among others.

According to CMO, in the next two days, the government plans to send all of the students to their homes safely. The government has set up a 24x7 control room 1070 to help the students of the state and their families stranded in Mpur.

Additionally, on the request of the state government, the Mpur government is also helping the students from UP reach the airport safely. The state government will ensure that they are transported safely to their homes after arriving at the airport.

Prabhu Narain Singh, Relief Commissioner, informed that all the students have reached Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport by different routes. From there, they are being sent to their destinations by Volvo buses. Some students have reached the Delhi airport directly from Mpur, while others have been brought to Delhi via Guwahati and Kolkata.

All of the returnees were accommodated in UP Bhawan and refreshments were also arranged for them.

Information about 136 UP students in Mpur has been received on the helpline started by the state government. These include 52 students from IIT Mpur, 47 students from NIT Imphal, 30 students from Sports University, 2 students from Medical College, 3 students from Central Agricultural University and 2 other students.

Of these, maximum of 17 students are from Lucknow, 13 from Prayagraj, 10 from Kanpur Nagar, 8 from Ghaziabad, 6 from Varanasi, 8 from Ghazipur, 4 from Noida, and 4 from Ambedkar Nagar. The state government is arranging the tickets. Coordination has been done with the administrative authorities in Mpur to bring the students to the airport safely.

In coordination with the officials of Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, action is being taken by the local commissioner, Uttar Pradesh, to take the students to their destination safely, as was done amid the ongoing Sudan crisis.

