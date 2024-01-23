Yogi govt integrates 100,000 CCTV cameras for enhanced citizen safety

Lucknow, Jan 23 In a significant move aimed at enhancing the safety and security of citizens, with a particular focus on women, children, and the elderly in Uttar Pradesh, the Urban Development Department, in collaboration with the Home Department, has successfully implemented a network of 100,000 CCTV cameras.

As part of the Smart City Mission, a total of 100,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in 17 municipal corporations and Gautam Buddha Nagar as well as integrated under the Safe City Project, maintaining continuous surveillance of these cities around the clock.

Amrit Abhijat, Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department, said that the Safe City project in Uttar Pradesh is an important example of the Smart City Mission, which is not only improving the infrastructure of the state, but also ensuring the safety of the city residents.

Abhijat expressed confidence that the Safe City project would play a pivotal role in establishing the state as the safest in the country.

Under this initiative, all cameras are centrally monitored from the Smart City's Integrated Command and Control Centre and Integrated Traffic Management System. This centralised monitoring facilitates real-time responses to incidents, bolstering the overall security systems of cities.

Notably, the implementation of this initiative gained heightened importance with the influx of thousands of devotees to Ayodhya following the historic Pran Pratistha ceremony. The Safe City project is designed to guarantee a secure and pleasant experience for devotees, underscoring a broader commitment to safeguarding citizens throughout the state.

Intelligent video analytics will be used to detect suspicious activities.

Emergency response time will be reduced and the safety of women, children, and the elderly increased.

