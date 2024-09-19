Yogi govt to purchase 120 e-buses for enhanced public transport in UP

New Delhi, Sep 19 The Government of Uttar Pradesh will purchase 120 electric buses which will operate across Lucknow, Aligarh, Moradabad, Ayodhya, and Gorakhpur.

Under the directives of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the process to add 120 electric buses (in addition to 100 buses) to the fleet of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is progressing rapidly.

These buses will operate in five cities of Aligarh, Moradabad, Lucknow, Ayodhya, and Gorakhpur. These electric buses will be equipped with modern facilities and advanced equipment. Aligarh and Moradabad regions will each receive 30 electric buses, while Lucknow, Ayodhya, and Gorakhpur will each have 20 electric buses operating.

According to Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, in the Aligarh region, 10 electric buses will operate on the Aligarh-Noida via Jewar route, four buses on the Aligarh-Ballabgarh-Faridabad route, four buses on the Aligarh-Mathura route, eight buses on the Aligarh-Kaushambi via Khurja route, and four buses on the Aligarh-Dibai-Anupshahr-Sambhal-Moradabad route.

Similarly, 30 electric buses will operate in the Moradabad region. Of these, 10 buses will run on the Moradabad-Kaushambi route, six on the Moradabad-Meerut route, four on the Moradabad-Najibabad Kotdwar route, two on the Kathghar-Bareilly route, four on the Kathghar-Haldwani route, two on the Kathghar-Aligarh route, and two on the Kathghar-Ramnagar route.

In the Lucknow region, 20 electric buses will operate on the New Barabanki Station-Awadh Bus Station route. Similarly, in the Ayodhya region, four buses will run on the Ayodhya-Lucknow route, four on the Ayodhya-Gorakhpur route, six on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj-Gonda route, and six on the Ayodhya-Sultanpur-Varanasi route. A total of 20 electric buses will operate in the Ayodhya region.

In the Gorakhpur region, 20 electric buses will be operational. Three buses will run on the Gorakhpur-Azamgarh-Varanasi route, 3 on the Gorakhpur-Ghazipur-Varanasi route, four on the Gorakhpur-Ayodhya route, four on the Gorakhpur-Sonauli route, two on the Gorakhpur-Maharajganj-Thuthibari route, one on the Gorakhpur-Siddharthnagar and Gorakhpur-Padrauna routes each, and two on the Gorakhpur-Tamkuhi route.

The tender process for these buses will soon commence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor