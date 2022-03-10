Yogi hails PM Modi's policies after historic win at Assembly Elections 2022

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who seems set to form the second consecutive government in Uttar Pradesh, thanked PM Narendra Modi for the decisive BJP mandate not just in UP, but in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur too. CM Adityanath further said that the BJP victory is a victory of PM Modi’s policies. Addressing party workers at the state headquarters after the poll results and trends showed a clear BJP majority, he said the ''misleading'' campaign run by the Opposition over the past 2-3 days have been set aside by the people who reposed faith in the good governance of the BJP.

He was apparently taking a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for raising questions over EVMs. Adityanath greeted PM Modi, union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for ensuring the return of the BJP for a second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh. The chief minister was sprayed with gulal (dry colour) by state party president Swatantra Dev Singh and others to celebrate the party's victory in the elections.