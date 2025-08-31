Young civil servants are architects of India’s 2047 vision: Jitendra Singh

Mussoorie, Aug 31 Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Sunday, said that the young civil servants entering the services today are entrusted with shaping India’s trajectory as the country approaches its centenary of Independence in 2047.

Speaking at the 100th Foundation Course for the new Officer Trainees of the 2025 batch Civil Servants, Jitendra Singh reminded the probationers that they were “the architects of 2047 India” and that their role as custodians of the Constitution would be central to building a developed and citizen-centric nation.

The minister inaugurated the new 800-seater auditorium, ‘Kartavyashila’, at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration here, constructed at a cost of Rs 50 crore. He described the auditorium as “a crucible of ideas, debates, and inspiration” designed to foster collective learning and esprit de corps among entrants from all services.

Congratulating the 2025 batch for their success in the Civil Services Examination, he said the Foundation Course was more than academic training: “This course marks your transition from academic learning to the structured realm of public service, preparing you to shoulder the immense responsibility of governance.”

The minister highlighted the diversity of the cohort, which includes officer trainees from 19 civil services, including the All India Services, Central Services and the Royal Bhutan Civil Service, calling it a reflection of the inclusive nature of India’s administration.

He also drew attention to the Academy’s new One District One Product (ODOP) Display Hall and Facilitation Centre, aimed at showcasing local enterprise and linking it to national markets. The initiative, he said, would help officer trainees appreciate the importance of grassroots livelihood opportunities in inclusive development.

He reaffirmed the government’s reforms in civil service capacity-building, citing Mission Karmayogi, which is designed to equip officers with continuous learning tools in a rapidly evolving governance environment. “As responsibilities shift, you must remain adaptable and uphold humility, integrity, and moral courage,” he said.

Touching on training innovations, the minister referred to the Himalayan Study Tour, attachments with Central Armed Police Forces, village immersions, and the Aarambh 7.0 programme at Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, where trainees will interact with the Prime Minister and other dignitaries. These experiences, he noted, would instil resilience, empathy and teamwork alongside professional competence.

The minister also oversaw the sealing of the 2024 batch’s vision statements in a time capsule at the Academy, a practice initiated on the Prime Minister’s suggestion. These will be opened in 2047, when trainees return to reflect on their journeys and contributions to the nation.

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, Jitendra Singh said young officers would need to balance constitutional duty, political realities, and citizen expectations with dignity.

