Youth attempts suicide at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan’s Kota

A man in Rajasthan’s Kota allegedly attempted suicide amidst the Bharat Jodo Yatra as it was making its way through the district on Thursday. The incident took place near the Rajiv Gandhi statue near Commerce College on day 4 of the Yatra in Rajasthan.The man, identified as Kuldeep Sharma, allegedly tried to kill himself but was saved. In a video where Sharma is seen sitting in an ambulance, he can purportedly be heard saying, “Enemies of Hindus…the family is our murderer, the family is a murderer of Hindus.”The Yatra started from a temple a little after 6 am and is scheduled to halt at Kota’s Bhadana village around 11.30 am. Unlike other days, there will be no Yatra in the evening.



Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, is orchestrating the movement by mobilising the party cadre and general public into walking by foot from Kanyakumari, the southern tip of the peninsula, to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, spanning 3,570 kilometres over 150 days.The Congress said that they started this movement to unite the country against the alleged "divisive politics"[3] of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government at New Delhi. Launched by Gandhi and Tamil Nadu chief minister M. K. Stalin[4] on September 7, 2022,its main objective is to fight against the politics of "fear, bigotry and prejudice" and the economics of livelihood destruction, increasing unemployment and growing inequalities.The Bharatiya Janata Party criticized the rally and called it "Parivar Bachao Rally''. Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi also arrived in Jaipur on Thursday morning. She will be celebrating her birthday on December 9, Friday, which will also be a break day for the Yatra. Both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are expected to be with her on Friday.