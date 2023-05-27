Youth detained for flying 'suspicious' drone in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 27 : A man was detained for flying a 'suspicious' drone at the Hazratganj intersection in Lucknow late on Friday night, the police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Ankit Singh, a resident of the Hazratganj intersection in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Hazratganj police officials, the accused youth living on the eighth floor of the Kasmanda apartment at the Hazratganj intersection was caught flying the suspected drone just one kilometre away from the residence of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Officials said that as soon as information about the suspected drone was received, police officials rushed to the spot.

"As soon as the information about the suspected drone was received, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hazratganj and the local outpost in charge reached the spot and the person flying the drone was taken into custody," said the police.

The police further added that the accused youth has been detained for questioning.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor