Youth stabbed by neighbour in Delhi
By IANS | Published: June 24, 2023 11:33 AM2023-06-24T11:33:03+5:302023-06-24T11:45:08+5:30
New Delhi, June 24 A 20-year-old youth was stabbed by his neighbour following a quarrel in Delhi's Brijpuri ...
New Delhi, June 24 A 20-year-old youth was stabbed by his neighbour following a quarrel in Delhi's Brijpuri area, a police official said.
According to the official, Rahul and his cousin Sonu (19), both residents of D-Block in Brijpuri, went to have ice cream after dinner near Shibban School at around 10 p.m. on Friday night.
"One Mohd Zaid (20), also a resident of the same locality, started an argument with Rahul over a petty issue. Zaid stabbed Rahul in the lower abdomen portion, while Sonu also sustained injuries on his arms," said the official, adding a case has been registered at Dayalpur police station.
"A manhunt is underway to nab Zaid, who is currently absconding."
