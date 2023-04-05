YouTuber Manish Kashyap moves SC seeking interim relief, clubbing of FIRs

New Delhi [India], April 5 : YouTuber Msh Kashyap has moved Supreme Court with his plea seeking interim bail and clubbing of FIRs registered against him.

Kashyap was caught for allegedly circulating false and misleading information about purported attacks on migrant labourers working in Tamil Nadu and was arrested from Bettiah in Bihar on March 18.

Kashyap has moved his plea through counsel A P Singh.

Kashyap said, "Many false FIR were registered against him in Bihar and Tamil Nadu at the behest of the present ruling government."

Msh Kashyap has sought interim Bail and clubbing of all cases in one place.

He said, "The cases against him have been filed because he has raised the issue of violence against the Bihar-based migrant labour in Tamil Nadu on social media."

According to the Bihar Police, the accused surrendered at Jagdishpur police station in Bettiah while the Bihar Police and Economic Offence Unit (EOU) was in the process of attaching his house.

Kashyap was wanted by Bihar Police and Tamil Nadu Police in a fake news matter of labourers issue in the southern state, according to an official statement issued by the EOU of Bihar Police had said.

Last month, a team from Bihar led by Balamurugan IAS visited Tamil Nadu to take stock of the matter.

The team visited Tiruppur and met the district administration and police officials to know about the actions taken so far in the case. Officials of the Bihar government also interacted with Bihar-based migrant workers in Chennai.

On March 9, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin attacked BJP accusing it of spreading rumours about the attack on migrant labourers.

The Chief Minister further said, "There are no such incidents in Tamil Nadu and the delegates from Bihar who visited the state returned with full satisfaction."

Stalin had also spoken to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in a telephone call and reassured his Bihar counterpart about the safety of migrant workers.

The alleged assault on Bihari migrants in Tamil Nadu had stirred massive political ruckus in both states. LJP chief had launched an attack on the Bihar CM on the issue.

