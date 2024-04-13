YouTubers in live-in relationship jump off seventh floor in Haryana, die

Chandigarh, April 13 A young couple in a live-in relationship in Haryana's Bahadurgarh allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of their apartment on Saturday, police said.

Both were YouTubers, and as per police, there was a clash between the two after which they took this extreme step.

The police identified the deceased as Garvit (25) and Nandini (22).

They were living in a rented apartment in Bahadurgarh.

The police have sent the bodies to a civil hospital, where post-mortem will be conducted.

The couple had returned from Dehradun with their team after making a short film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor