YouTubers in live-in relationship jump off seventh floor in Haryana, die

By IANS | Published: April 13, 2024 11:54 AM2024-04-13T11:54:04+5:302024-04-13T11:55:02+5:30
Chandigarh, April 13 A young couple in a live-in relationship in Haryana's Bahadurgarh allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of their apartment on Saturday, police said.
Both were YouTubers, and as per police, there was a clash between the two after which they took this extreme step.
The police identified the deceased as Garvit (25) and Nandini (22).
They were living in a rented apartment in Bahadurgarh.
The police have sent the bodies to a civil hospital, where post-mortem will be conducted.
The couple had returned from Dehradun with their team after making a short film.
