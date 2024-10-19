"Not All That Is Hidden Sleeps": Zeeshan Siddique’s Cryptic Response After Baba Siddique’s Death

The investigation into the assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique has intensified with nine arrests made so far. Zeeshan Siddique, his son and an MLA, posted a cryptic message on social media following these developments: "Not all that is hidden sleeps, Nor all that is visible speaks," adding to the growing intrigue surrounding the case. Zeeshan also emphasized that his father's death should not be politicized and called for justice.

Baba Siddique was shot dead near Zeeshan’s office in Mumbai’s Bandra area on October 12. Five arrests were made in connection with the case following raids in Raigad’s Panvel and Karjat areas. Allegations have surfaced about Baba Siddique’s supposed connections with underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim, brought up by a shooter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has further complicated the investigation.

Not all that is hidden sleeps,

Nor all that is visible speaks. — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) October 18, 2024

The case has also affected actor Salman Khan, a close friend of Siddique. Khan's security has been heightened following threats allegedly linked to his ongoing conflict with the Bishnoi gang. A message received by the Mumbai Police demanded Rs 5 crore from the actor, warning that his fate could be worse than Baba Siddique's if the demand was not met.

The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities working to uncover more details behind the assassination and its broader implications.