Zomato delivery boy crushed to death in Noida

Noida, Dec 26 A delivery boy of Zomato was mowed down by a speeding car in Noida, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, an information was received on the intervening night of December 25-26 regarding an accident near the Char Murti chowk in which a speeding vehicle, Maruti Ciaz, hit a two-wheeler.

After receiving the information, a police team from Sector 113 police station reached the spot and shifted the grievously injured Zomato delivery boy to Bisrakh hospital in Greater Noida.

The deceased, identified as Parvinder Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

The offending vehicle has been seized and necessary action has been initiated, said a police officer.

As per some media reports, the car carried the sticker of a district judge. However, the police did not reveal any details regarding the owner of the offending vehicle.

