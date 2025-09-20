Zubeen Garg's Death: Assam Govt Declares 3 Days of State Mourning

The Assam government has declared three days of state mourning from Saturday to Monday following the death of singer Zubeen Garg. In a statement, the government expressed deep shock and sorrow, calling Garg an “eminent artist” whose contributions to Assamese music, cinema, and culture left a lasting impact.

State mourning has been declared from 20th to 22nd September. During this period, there will be no official entertainment, dinners, or… — Chief Secretary, Assam (@CSAssam_) September 20, 2025

All official entertainment events, dinners, and ceremonial functions have been cancelled during the mourning period. Seva Saptah events involving ceremonies or benefit distribution have also been postponed. The government said essential service-oriented activities, including health camps, Nikshay Mitra support for tuberculosis patients, and plantation drives, will continue.

Garg, 52, died Friday while scuba diving in Singapore. He sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he died in the intensive care unit.

Garg was a household name in Assam and an influential figure in Indian music and cinema. His sudden death has shocked millions of fans across the state and the country. Tributes have poured in from leaders, artists, and citizens across the region and the country.