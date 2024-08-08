30 Arrested for Road Blockade Following Fatal Accident in Navi Mumbai

In Navi Mumbai, police have filed an FIR against approximately 30 individuals who were involved in a road blockade after a fatal accident on GTI Road. The incident occurred around 7:15 AM on Wednesday when a trailer collided with an auto-rickshaw in the Nhava Sheva area. The accident resulted in the death of Bharat Rama Thakur (52), a local resident, and left another occupant injured.

The driver of the trailer, Amjad Rafique Khan (42), has been detained and charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. In response to the accident, protesters blocked the road for several hours, demanding the driver be handed over to them.

The police have booked the protesters under sections 189(2) and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertain to unlawful assembly and wrongful restraint, respectively, as well as under the Maharashtra Police Act.