CIDCO Lottery 2024: Navi Mumbai Mass Housing Scheme Attracts 12,400 Applications on Opening Day

A mass housing lottery scheme for Navi Mumbai launched by state-owned City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) attracted 12,400 applications on its first day, according to an official report on Sunday. The scheme, aimed at the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Low-Income Groups (LIG), was inaugurated by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on October 11.

Under the project, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) aims to provide a total of 67,000 houses across various nodes in Navi Mumbai, with 26,000 units available in the first phase. Applicants can register online for the lottery until November 11. Scheme details are available on https://cidcohomes.com, he added.

Also Read| Mumbai Toll Tax Exemption: Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Toll Waiver for Light Vehicles at 5 Toll Nakas.

For Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats, applicants must have a monthly income that does not exceed ₹25,000. For Low-Income Group (LIG) flats, the monthly income should range between ₹25,000 and ₹50,000. Additionally, neither the applicant nor any family member should own a house under any government housing scheme in Maharashtra.

