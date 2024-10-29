Drug Racket Busted in Navi Mumbai: Police Arrest 20 Nigerian Nationals, Seize Drugs Worth Rs 26.8 Lakh

The Anti-Narcotic Cell of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch arrested 20 Nigerian nationals and seized drugs and liquor valued at over Rs 26.8 lakh. The arrests took place during a raid on Nigerian-run kitchens where drugs and alcohol were being used.

On October 27, Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigde of the Anti-Narcotics Cell received confidential information about drug and alcohol parties being hosted at two Nigerian-operated kitchens, "Lemon Kitchen" and "Gemini Kitchen," in the Kharghar Police Station area.

Based on this tip, a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Bhausaheb Dhole of the Economic Offenses Wing, along with Senior Police Inspectors Sandeep Nigde, Ajay Bhosale, and Hanif Mulani, Police Inspector Ashwini Patil, and 150 officers from the Crime Branch, Riot Control Squad, and Forensic Team, raided these premises at 1 a.m. on October 28, 2024. During the raid, 20 Nigerian nationals were found at the scene.

The raid resulted in the seizure of 107 grams of Mephedrone valued at Rs 26,77,500 and liquor worth Rs 22,490.

The arrested individuals were identified as Ekechiko Paul, Onoejisi Obam, William Matthew, Achinike, Onebochi Ozoine, Ogoh Prince, and Philip Okoyo. They were arresetd following the operation and a case was registered at the Kharghar Police Station under Section 65E of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, Section 14(A)(C) of the Foreigners Act of 1946, and Section 5 of the Registration of Foreigners Act of 1939.

Similalry, Bunbana Anitah, Nakachwa Sherinah, Nakazibwe Rahema, Nasazi Fionah, Dyako Ashton, Victory James, and male suspects Nyeka Usunua, Chukwu Okovzi, Amadchukwu Oniyerisara, Ucho Izo, Izesie Enomdi, Ikechukwu Elgobot, and Giwa Kem were booked under Section 8 (a), 22 (a), 29 and Maharashtra Prohibition Act Section 65 E. along with Section 14 (a) (a) of the Foreign Nationals Act 1946 and Section 5 of the Registration of Foreigners Act 1939.

The suspects were remanded to judicial custody on October 28, 2024. Additionally, the owners of the kitchen premises have been charged, and further investigation is ongoing.

Police Appeal

Citizens are urged to verify the background of tenants before renting out properties, especially to foreign nationals. Ensure that passport and C-Form documents are validated, and establish a legal rental agreement. Property owners are also encouraged to periodically inspect their properties to prevent illegal use and to report any suspicious activities to the police immediately.