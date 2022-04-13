Harbour line & Trans Harbor line Panvel bound trains running late

Mumbai | Harbour line and Trans Harbor line Panvel bound trains are running late. The location box restoration work was completed at 7.05 hrs: CPRO CR

Railway service has started smoothly due to repair of faulty signal system at Panvel railway station. The public relations officer of the railways has informed that the local service has been streamlined. Harbour line and Trans Harbor line Panvel bound trains are running late.

Meanwhile, he also tweeted the reason for the breakdown. The problem was caused by some miscreants breaking the signal wire and location box. Central Railway's public relations officer Shivaji Sutar tweeted, "Location box having signaling items near the track at Panvel km 48/13 and cables have been damaged and by miscreants. Signaling system near Panvel got disturbed and trains were running on paper authority from early morning. Location box."

"Harbour line and Trans Harbor line Panvel bound trains are running late. The location box restoration work has been completed at 7.05hrs."