India’s Longest Rail Flyover Girder Launched at Kalambol in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: In a major boost to India’s freight infrastructure, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has successfully launched a record-setting Open Web Steel Girder measuring 110.5 meters in length and weighing approximately 1,500 tonnes. The launch took place in the JNPT–NILJE section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), at Kalamboli.

This monumental structure now holds the distinction of being the longest Rail Flyover (RFO) girder ever constructed by DFCCIL, marking a landmark achievement in the corporation’s engineering journey.

What sets this feat apart is the complex radial shifting of the massive girder—moved 34 meters across active Indian Railways tracks. The precision-driven operation required meticulous planning and the use of advanced construction techniques to ensure safety and success.

The launch was attended by the Managing Director of DFCCIL, who was present on-site to witness the engineering milestone.

The successful completion of this critical infrastructure element underscores DFCCIL’s commitment to building state-of-the-art freight corridors and enhancing logistics efficiency nationwide. It reflects the broader vision of strengthening India’s economic foundation through world-class infrastructure development.