Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Independent Candidates May Influence Margins in Airoli and Belapur

The upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections have sparked considerable interest, with a remarkable rise in the number of independent candidates in key constituencies in Navi Mumbai. Airoli and Belapur, two important constituencies in Navi Mumbai, are seeing a significant impact as independent candidates challenge established players, creating ripples in the political landscape.

In Belapur, 15 candidates are in the fray, with 11 of them running as independents or representing smaller parties. The constituency is set for an intense contest between BJP’s sitting MLA Manda Mhatre, Sandeep Naik of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, MNS candidate Gajanan Kale, and independent contender Vijay Nahta. Speculation is rife about which of these candidates might suffer the most from vote-splitting caused by independents.

Similarly, in Airoli, 17 candidates are vying for votes, including 13 independents. The main battle here is between BJP heavyweight Ganesh Naik, Uddhav Sena’s M.K. Madhavi, MNS’s Nilesh Banakhile, and rebel Shinde Sena candidate Vijay Chougule. Political experts predict a razor-thin margin of victory, with independents playing a crucial role in determining the outcome.

A Growing Trend of Independent

The rise of independent candidates is not new. In the 2019 assembly elections, 21 independents contested across Airoli and Belapur. However, none of them managed to secure the minimum vote threshold, leading to forfeited deposits. Despite their poor individual performance, independents collectively garnered significant votes, influencing the overall results.

For instance, in Airoli, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate bagged 13,424 votes, while the BSP secured 1,376 votes. Together with other independents, they accounted for 17,594 votes, a sizeable portion highlighting voter discontent with mainstream parties. Similarly, in Belapur, independents and smaller party candidates made their presence felt, though BJP’s Manda Mhatre ultimately triumphed.

What’s at Stake?

The stakes are particularly high for established players like Ganesh Naik in Airoli and Manda Mhatre in Belapur. With the political landscape in flux and voter sentiment hard to gauge, the elections are expected to be fiercely contested, with independents emerging as wildcards.

As the election date approaches, all eyes are on Navi Mumbai to see how the independent candidates influence the political dynamics in these two key constituencies.