Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Water Woes Haunt Candidates in Panvel Constituency, Sitting MLA Promises to Resolve Issue Soon

Water scarcity in the Panvel constituency has become a key issue in the 2024 assembly election, with incumbent MLA Prashant Thakur promising to resolve Panvel’s long-standing water issues. Thakur has reportedly been working at the government level to address these challenges.

The Nhava Sheva water supply project, which currently provides 100 MLD of water to the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area, will expand its capacity to 228 MLD. This expansion aims to secure Panvel residents' water access and ensure a consistent supply for the next 20 years.

However, officials report delays due to resistance from villagers over pipeline installation, which has hindered mechanical work dependent on the pipeline. These setbacks have also impacted overall project costs.

With rapid urbanization placing pressure on essential services, including water supply, MLA Prashant Thakur emphasized the need for proactive, long-term water planning. His efforts have advanced the project, with completion expected by next year, promising residents a reliable water supply.

The Nhava Sheva project, crucial for addressing Panvel’s water shortages, faced delays from encroachments along pipeline routes, affecting the Rs 22 crore budgeted for mechanical work. With construction costs totaling Rs 364 crore, the delays have further impacted critical installations at Vayal and Bhokarpada, such as pumping stations, substations, and automation systems. Despite these setbacks, Thakur’s efforts at the ministry level have pushed the project forward, ensuring that Panvel’s water supply will be secured for years to come.