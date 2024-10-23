Mumbai Local Train Accident: 16-Year-Old Girl in Navi Mumbai Dies After Being Run Over by Train While Crossing Tracks at Seawoods Station

A 16-year-old girl died in Navi Mumbai after she was run over by a local train on Tuesday, October 22. The accident took place at the Seawoods Railway Station around 12 pm when the girl crossed the railway tracks to take a shortcut.

Due to the accident, the services on the Central Line were also disrupted for about 20 minutes as the girl got stuck under the train. She was rushed to NMMC hospital in Vashi, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) said that the deceased girl, Sana Siddiqui, was a resident of Govandi, and the accidental case has been registered. Siddiqui had boarded the local train from Govandi at around 11 am to reach Seawoods to attend coaching classes at an institute in Seawoods East.

According to the witness, the girl took a shortcut by crossing railway tracks instead of using the underground bridge for pedestrians to reach Seawoods East. While she was crossing the tracks, a Panvel-bound train hit her, and she got dragged under the train. The motorman halted the train and took reverse, after which the GRP cops and the commuters on the platform removed her from under the train.