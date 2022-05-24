Mumbai local train: Harbor line trains delayed due to spark in pentagraph

Passengers were stranded on the Harbor Railway line in Mumbai. Light rains have caused a spark in the pentagraph, affecting local traffic. Harbor locals are running 15 to 20 minutes late due to a spark in the pentagraph. Rainstorms are causing short circuits and disrupting power supply on the Harbor Railway. That is why we are getting preliminary information that the traffic has been disrupted.

"UP Harbor line, Sandhurst Road- Overhead wire power was not holding from 9.13 am. The same has been restored at 9.26 am,"tweeted Shivaji Sutar.

For the last few days, intermittent rain showers have been falling in Mumbai and its suburbs. This caused a spark in the pentagram on the overhead wires and the power supply was cut off. After that, traffic on Harbor Road was jammed for some time. Many trains were parked on the spot. Meanwhile, power supply has been restored. But Harbor's entire schedule collapsed.