Navi Mumbai: 40-year-old man arrested for raping spa owner for 3 years

Sanpada police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing a 34-year-old woman for the past three years. The woman concerned owns a massage parlor. The accused was arrested from Nerul. The accused is identified as Gurupal Singh Ahuja.

The incident took place within limits Sanpada police station. According to the complaint of the concerned woman, the accused was Gurupal Singh Ahuja and her acquaintance. The two were introduced a few years ago due to their spa center business. The accused's visits to the spa had increased. Taking advantage of this, the accused had sexual relations with her since March 2019. The accused also made video of the whole act.

The accused was extorting money from the complainant woman from time to time, threatening to make the video viral on social media. At the same time, the complainant was threatening to tell everyone that prostitution was being done in her massage parlor at gunpoint. The woman finally lodged a complaint with the Sanpada police on Friday (May 20) after being harassed by the accused for money and mental distress. Taking note of the complaint, Sanpada police arrested the accused within two hours.

Gurupal Singh Ahuja, a spa owner, was demanding ransom from a woman and also had sexual relations with her, threatening to take action against her spa. This information was given by Navi Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansare.