Navi Mumbai: 7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling into Unfenced Construction Pit in Koparkhairane

A tragic incident occurred in Koparkhairane Sector 5, where 9-year-old Ankit Thanuga lost his life after falling into a pit dug for construction work. The incident took place at a construction site next to a municipal school. It has been revealed that the lack of a safety fence at the site contributed to the accident.

Ankit had gone out to play with his friends after school. While playing, he lost his balance and fell into the deep pit, located at sector 5 in Koparkhairane. He was immediately pulled out and rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

The construction site lacked the necessary safety fence, and there were no warning signs. This has sparked outrage among residents, who are demanding strict action against the construction contractor and the administration for their negligence.

Local residents are calling for proper safety measures to be implemented in public places to protect children. They alleged that this incident happened due to negligence at construction sites and demanded strict action.

Meanwhile, Koparkhairane police registered a case of negligence against the contractor and started an investigation. A police official from Koparkhairane police stated that the pit was not secured and they have registered a case, and the contractor concerned is being held responsible.