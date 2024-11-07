Navi Mumbai Accident: Airoli Man Dies, 4-Year-Old Daughter Critical After SUV Crash on Palm Beach Road

A tragic accident early Thursday morning claimed the life of a 40-year-old man from Airoli, leaving his wife injured and his 4-year-old daughter in critical condition. The crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Palm Beach Road near the Sarsole traffic signal when an SUV collided with the family’s car.

The police reported that the family was returning home from Belapur at the time of the incident. Following the crash, the SUV driver fled the scene but was later apprehended at his residence in Sanpada. The driver, identified as 26-year-old Omkar More, has been charged with rash driving and negligence causing death. A medical test was conducted to assess his blood alcohol level, and police recovered beer bottles from his SUV.

The deceased driver, Manish Pednekar, was pronounced dead at the scene. His injured wife, Sneha, 34, is being treated at Dr. DY Patil Hospital in Nerul and is reported to be in stable condition. Their daughter, Ananya, remains in critical condition with severe injuries and is receiving treatment in the ICU at Apollo Hospital in Belapur.

In addition to the charges, police have invoked the Motor Vehicle Act for drunk driving based on initial evidence.