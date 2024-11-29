Navi Mumbai Accident: Pedestrian Fatally Hit by Trailer Near Preeti Logistics, Driver Booked for Negligence In Panvel

A trailer driver has been booked for negligence after a pedestrian was fatally hit near Ajawali village on the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway on Thursday evening. The tragic incident occurred when the trailer, operated by a logistics company, was turning near Preeti Logistics.

The deceased, identified as Kanoj Kumar Vijay Maurya (35), was walking towards Preeti Logistics when he was struck by the vehicle.

According to Panvel City Police, the driver, Lavkush Ramashankar Maurya (30), a resident of Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh, was operating the Ashok Leyland trailer when the accident occurred. “The pedestrian came in front of the trailer while it was turning near Shiv Shambho Hotel, leading to a fatal collision. The victim fell under the wheels and sustained critical injuries that resulted in his death,” said a police official.

A case has been registered against the driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, with further investigation underway.

Police have reiterated their appeal to drivers to remain vigilant, particularly on busy stretches, to prevent such accidents.