Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to generate over 2 lakh jobs in the financial year 2025-26, according to a report by Money Control. The airport is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mumbai visit on October 8. The 1,160-hectare airport is being developed by Adani Airport Holdings and CIDCO with 70% and 26% partnerships.

The airport is given the lotus shape design, to is an integral part that combines Indian heritage with sustainable engineering. On the first phase of inauguration, the airport will be capable of handling 20 million passengers annually with one runway and terminal.

At full capacity, it will feature four terminals and two runways, increasing Mumbai's combined capacity with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to 155 million passengers per year. NMIA will be a cargo hub after full-scale operations, operating 0.5 million to 3.2 million tonnes annually with a fully automated, AI-enabled terminal.

The NIMA is likely to generate 2 lakh jobs across various sectors, including aviation, logistics, IT, hospitality, and real estate. India's aviation sector is witnessing unprecedented growth, with operational airports increasing from 74 in 2014 to 163 in 2025.