Navi Mumbai: Areca Nuts Worth Rs 5.7 Crore Seized at Nhava Sheva Port

Officers from the Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (Import) [SIIB (Import)] at Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House (JNCH), Nhava Sheva, intercepted and seized 112.14 metric tons of Areca Nuts earlier this week. The nuts, valued at approximately Rs. 5.7 crore, were being smuggled under the guise of "BITUMEN" in import documents. The duty evasion attempt amounted to around Rs. 6.27 crore.

Acting on specific intelligence, SIIB (Import) officers placed ten containers on hold for a detailed examination. The investigation revealed that Areca Nuts were concealed in drums typically used for transporting bitumen. Areca Nuts, classified under CTH 08028090, are subject to a high tariff (110% plus Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST)) designed to protect Indian farmers. Smugglers often use various methods to evade these charges.

In this case, the smugglers adopted a unique method by hiding Areca Nuts in bitumen drums, placing them inside the container with actual bitumen drums loaded at the front to avoid detection. Typically, Areca Nuts are imported in bags, while bitumen is transported in metal drums. This strategic concealment aimed to mislead customs inspections. The elaborate planning and execution by the foreign supplier indicate the involvement of a well-organized international smuggling syndicate.

The SIIB (Import) team's relentless efforts underscore their commitment to combating illegal trade practices and smuggling activities at Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

Despite being the world's largest producer of Areca Nuts, India faces rampant smuggling to supply the illegal Gutka industry. This seizure comes on the heels of another operation ten days ago, where nearly 190 metric tons of Areca Nuts were seized by SIIB (Import) at the same port.