Navi Mumbai: Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Vashi for Entering India Without Valid Documents

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Crime Branch arrested four Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, on Sunday evening for allegedly entering and staying in India without valid documents.

AHTU Constable Vivek Devidas Parasur received information about illegal Bangladeshi nationals staying in Vashi. Acting on this tip-off, an AHTU team raided the area and apprehended the four individuals.

The arrested individuals were identified as Rafique Samad Sheikh (48), Alamin Rafique Sheikh (22), Yameen Rafique Sheikh (20), and Akoli Rafique Sheikh (40), all originally from Dhaka, Bangladesh. They were detained at around 5:30 p.m. on November 24 from Juhu Gaon, Sector 11, Vashi. The group was residing on the second floor of Shanti Niwas and working odd jobs.

A case has been filed against them at Vashi police station under Section 14(A) of the Foreigners Act 1946, and Sections 3(A) and 6(A) of the Passport (Entry to India) Act 1950, along with relevant sections of the BNS.